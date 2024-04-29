Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,128. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $25.97.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.