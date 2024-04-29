Unizen (ZCX) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

Unizen (ZCX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Unizen has a total market cap of $127.21 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 948,614,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

