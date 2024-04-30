Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 16.1% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $12.44 billion and approximately $480.34 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.80 or 0.00053927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 437,814,644 coins and its circulating supply is 379,125,004 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

