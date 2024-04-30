Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.11

Energi (NRG) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $777,407.51 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00053927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,269,820 coins and its circulating supply is 76,267,446 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.