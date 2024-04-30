FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) Plans €1.00 Dividend

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of €1.00 ($1.08) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
FBD Stock Performance
FBD stock opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.09. The company has a market capitalization of £5.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.44. FBD has a 1 year low of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.30 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
FBD Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FBD
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for FBD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.