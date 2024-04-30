FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) Plans €1.00 Dividend

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of €1.00 ($1.08) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FBD Stock Performance

FBD stock opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.09. The company has a market capitalization of £5.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.44. FBD has a 1 year low of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.30 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

FBD Company Profile

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Financial Services, and Other Group Activities. It offers motor, property, liability and personal accident, home, travel, life and pension, business, farm, and business insurance products.

