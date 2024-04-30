Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Up 3.8 %

BA opened at $173.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.50. Boeing has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after acquiring an additional 892,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

