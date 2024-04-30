UBS Group Upgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to “Neutral”

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 26.8 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

