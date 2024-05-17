BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:XONE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.47. 15,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2252 per share. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

