HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVBP. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.39. ArriVent BioPharma has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

