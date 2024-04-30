Cactus (WHD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cactus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. Cactus has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cactus

About Cactus

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.