Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $3.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Noodles & Company Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 58,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,599. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.95 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

