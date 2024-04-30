Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $39.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE EQH opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. Equitable has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $361,276.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,063,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,649. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Equitable by 128.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

