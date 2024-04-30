Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HSX opened at GBX 1,233.20 ($15.49) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,184.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,079.12. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 926.04 ($11.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,251 ($15.71). The stock has a market cap of £4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88.

In other news, insider Paul Cooper purchased 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($15.48) per share, for a total transaction of £14,094.08 ($17,703.91). Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.45) to GBX 1,270 ($15.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

