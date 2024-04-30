Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Hiscox Price Performance
LON HSX opened at GBX 1,233.20 ($15.49) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,184.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,079.12. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 926.04 ($11.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,251 ($15.71). The stock has a market cap of £4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Paul Cooper purchased 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($15.48) per share, for a total transaction of £14,094.08 ($17,703.91). Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hiscox
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.