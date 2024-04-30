Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 402,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 303,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 731,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,327,000 after buying an additional 199,722 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Trip.com Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 130,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. 729,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

