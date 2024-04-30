Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,146,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,938,543. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $106.60.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.