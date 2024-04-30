Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 245 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

