PGGM Investments Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $259.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.42. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

