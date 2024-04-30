Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,553,000 after purchasing an additional 91,713 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,428,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $159.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

