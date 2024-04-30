Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Copart were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Copart by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

