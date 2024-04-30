SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

GLDM opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $48.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.