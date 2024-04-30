Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Christie Group Stock Performance

CTG opened at GBX 95.12 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £25.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.46. Christie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 66 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 167 ($2.10).

Get Christie Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Christie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.