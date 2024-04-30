Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Announces Dividend of $0.77

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.7747 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.69.
Arcadis Stock Performance
ARCAY stock opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. Arcadis has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Arcadis Company Profile
