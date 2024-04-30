Paycom Software, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.
Paycom Software has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.
Paycom Software Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $193.14 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.87 and a 200 day moving average of $195.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.