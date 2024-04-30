Paycom Software, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

Paycom Software has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $193.14 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.87 and a 200 day moving average of $195.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

