Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Capitec Bank Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of CKHGY stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. Capitec Bank has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

