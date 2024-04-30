Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Capitec Bank Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of CKHGY stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. Capitec Bank has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.
About Capitec Bank
