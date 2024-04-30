China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,817,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 41,003,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 239,089.0 days.
China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHHQF opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. China Hongqiao Group has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
About China Hongqiao Group
