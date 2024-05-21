Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CLSA upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $847.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.07. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.14% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 312,132 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

