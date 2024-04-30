NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Raises Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.8905 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This is an increase from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.47.

NN Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. NN Group has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

