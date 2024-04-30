NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Raises Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.8905 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This is an increase from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.47.
NN Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. NN Group has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $23.66.
About NN Group
