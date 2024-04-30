Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Increases By 18.3%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 692,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.5 days.
Cascades Price Performance
Shares of Cascades stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.
Cascades Company Profile
