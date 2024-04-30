Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Declines By 7.2%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 405,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Centamin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Centamin has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.