Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Declines By 7.2%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 405,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Centamin Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Centamin has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.
Centamin Company Profile
