Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.40.

Whirlpool stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average is $112.38. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 160.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 14.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

