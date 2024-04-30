Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $16.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $41,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

