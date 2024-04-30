TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.60.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in TransUnion by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 172,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

