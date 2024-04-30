JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $208.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 280.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

