STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STM. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.69. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 28.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.