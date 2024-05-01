Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

AWH opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.61. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 176.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth about $268,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

