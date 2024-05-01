Colliers International Group (CIGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Colliers International Group has set its FY24 guidance at $5.89-6.42 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.890-6.420 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.46. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $131.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

