StockNews.com Lowers Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.25.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $253.48 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $261.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.18 and its 200-day moving average is $227.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total value of $260,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

