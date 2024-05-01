Kimco Realty (KIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.0 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

