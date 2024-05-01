Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY24 guidance at $1.15-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.150-1.300 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Schneider National Price Performance
Shares of SNDR opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
