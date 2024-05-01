Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY24 guidance at $1.15-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.150-1.300 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNDR opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

