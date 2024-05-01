Regency Centers (REG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 131.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

