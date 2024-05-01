Regency Centers (REG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Regency Centers Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73.
Regency Centers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 131.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
