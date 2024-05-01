Murphy Oil (MUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.21. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 in the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Murphy Oil Company Profile



Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

