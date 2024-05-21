Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $455.80. 22,112,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,860,004. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $437.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.98. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $329.56 and a one year high of $455.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

