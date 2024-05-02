EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) versus HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Head-To-Head Contrast

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) and EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HealthEquity and EGF Theramed Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 0 11 0 3.00 EGF Theramed Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

HealthEquity currently has a consensus target price of $96.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.59%. Given HealthEquity’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than EGF Theramed Health.

This table compares HealthEquity and EGF Theramed Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $999.59 million 6.85 $55.71 million $0.64 124.61 EGF Theramed Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than EGF Theramed Health.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and EGF Theramed Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 5.57% 6.91% 4.41% EGF Theramed Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HealthEquity beats EGF Theramed Health on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Draper, Utah.

About EGF Theramed Health

EGF Theramed Health Corp. engages in the development of psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression, as well as natural health and wellness products. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

