Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $84.23 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,543.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,543.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,399 shares of company stock valued at $18,432,934 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

