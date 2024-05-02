Robert W. Baird Trims Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price to $26.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.71.

AVTR opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,296 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 342,452 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,508,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,129,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,049,000 after purchasing an additional 342,553 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

