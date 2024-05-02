Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 245 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 93,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,865 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,280. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $164.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

