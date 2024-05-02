GSK (LON:GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,630.63 ($20.48).

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,700 ($21.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,660.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,555.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.60).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,382.19). 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

