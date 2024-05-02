Barclays Boosts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $18.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

PAGS opened at $12.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 261,093 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,088,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,382,000 after buying an additional 447,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

