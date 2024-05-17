Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider Acquires £35,150 in Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider Martin Copeland purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £35,150 ($44,147.20).
Martin Copeland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, Martin Copeland bought 19,000 shares of Serica Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £34,010 ($42,715.40).
Serica Energy stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £706.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. Serica Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 166 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 271.77 ($3.41). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 188.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.34.
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
