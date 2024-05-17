Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider Acquires £35,150 in Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider Martin Copeland purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £35,150 ($44,147.20).

Martin Copeland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Serica Energy alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Martin Copeland bought 19,000 shares of Serica Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £34,010 ($42,715.40).

Serica Energy Price Performance

Serica Energy stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £706.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. Serica Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 166 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 271.77 ($3.41). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 188.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.34.

Serica Energy Increases Dividend

Serica Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 7.22%. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,518.52%.

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.