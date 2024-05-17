Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 470 ($5.90) price objective on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Up 1.0 %

APTD stock opened at GBX 318 ($3.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 310.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 291.15. Aptitude Software Group has a 52 week low of GBX 224.50 ($2.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 370.25 ($4.65). The company has a market cap of £181.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4,542.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,142.86%.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

